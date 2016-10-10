RSA ONLINE

Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) is a short course that familiarizes you with laws of selling alcohol, people you can sell alcohol to, and when to stop selling alcohol to someone who has had one too many. As long as you are working behind the counter, knowing the laws associated with alcohol selling is mandatory to avoid falling in trouble. Both you and your employer can be in trouble for continuing to serve someone who has drunk more than they should.

What Will You Learn From Taking The Course?

Taking an RSA course will get you familiarized with local liquor laws and how not to break them. The course teaches the laws, licensing, how to serve alcohol, and who can be sold alcohol. After going through the training, you will be required to take an exam after which you will receive a certificate of RSA compliance.

Do You Need The Course?

The course is recommended for those who work as bar attendants, waiter/ waitress, security staff, and glass collectors. Each state has different requirements so it is important that you undertake the Responsible Service of Alcohol course to be on the safe side.

Is The Course Accessible Online? get your rsa now

The Responsible Service of Alcohol course can be done both online and offline. Depending with your time and availability, you can choose to either attend a physical class or study online. The course is short and you can self-study and undertake the examination online. However, there are states that require a person to take a physical class for this course so check with your state first.

Duration of the Course?

RSA is a half day course, which means that you can take the course and still manage to carry out other tasks during the day. If you are working on a busy schedule, you can allocate some time each day to the course which will see you complete the course in less than a week.